Maharashtra: Thane logs 508 fresh coronavirus cases, 8 more deaths

Thane has added 508 fresh Covid-19 cases, raising the infection tally in the Maharashtra district to 2,60,176, an official told news agency PTI on Sunday.

The coronavirus fatality rate in the district is 2.40%.

Around 2,49,910 patients have recovered from the infection in the district till now, reflecting a recovery rate of 96.05%.

As of now, there are 4,031 active cases of coronavirus in the district, the official added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has reported 6,281 fresh coronavirus cases, 2,567 discharges, and 40 deaths in a span of 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Saturday.

With this, the total cases in the state increased to 20,93,913 including 48,439 active cases and 19,92,530 total recoveries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai reported 897 new COVID-19 cases, 571 recoveries, and three deaths, as per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation today.

Meanwhile, the total cases in the city escalated to 3,18,207 including 6,900 active cases and 2,99,206 total recoveries. The total deaths surged to 51,753 including the new deaths. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs

