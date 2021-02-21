Subscribe
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: Thane logs 508 fresh coronavirus cases, 8 more deaths
A medic injects COVID-19 vaccine to a TMC worker, in Thane on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Maharashtra: Thane logs 508 fresh coronavirus cases, 8 more deaths

1 min read . 10:11 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The coronavirus fatality rate in the district is 2.40%
  • Around 2,49,910 patients have recovered from the infection in the district till now, reflecting a recovery rate of 96.05%

Thane has added 508 fresh Covid-19 cases, raising the infection tally in the Maharashtra district to 2,60,176, an official told news agency PTI on Sunday.

Apart from the fresh coronavirus cases reported yesterday, the killer virus has claimed the life of eight more persons, taking the death toll in the district to 6,235.

The coronavirus fatality rate in the district is 2.40%.

Around 2,49,910 patients have recovered from the infection in the district till now, reflecting a recovery rate of 96.05%.

As of now, there are 4,031 active cases of coronavirus in the district, the official added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has reported 6,281 fresh coronavirus cases, 2,567 discharges, and 40 deaths in a span of 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Saturday.

With this, the total cases in the state increased to 20,93,913 including 48,439 active cases and 19,92,530 total recoveries.

The death toll in the state mounted to 51,753 including the new deaths.

Mumbai reported 897 new COVID-19 cases, 571 recoveries, and three deaths, as per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation today.

Meanwhile, the total cases in the city escalated to 3,18,207 including 6,900 active cases and 2,99,206 total recoveries. The total deaths surged to 51,753 including the new deaths.

With agency inputs

