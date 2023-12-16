A 26-year-old woman was seriously injured after her boyfriend allegedly tried to mow her down with his car near a hotel in Thane city of Maharashtra, police said on Friday. The accused is reportedly the son of a senior bureaucrat in Maharashtra. He was identified as Ashwajit Gaikwad.

The woman, Priya Singh, said on Saturday that they were "completely in love" and in relationship for four-and-a-half years". She told news agency ANI that she didn't knew that her boyfriend was married. ALSO READ: Road accidents claimed 19 lives in India every hour in 2022, govt report says 1.68 lakh killed last year "I did not know earlier that he was married. Later, when I came to know, he told me that they (his wife and him) were not together anymore, they had separated," Singh said. She added, "When I went to meet him that night, he was with his wife. I was in shock when I went to talk to him, he got aggressive. We had a fight." According to Singh, her boyfriend wanted to marry her. "I was staying with him for a long time," she said.

Singh was alleged mowed down by her boyfriend on December 11. Police was quoted by PTI as saying, "The incident took place around 4.30 am on Monday near a hotel on Ghodbunder Road, where the woman had gone to meet Gaikwad."

ALSO READ: Yamuna Expressway mishap: 5 dead in road accident near Noida

"An argument broke out between the two. Later, when the victim collected her belongings from his car and started leaving, the one who was driving the vehicle tried to mow her down, due to which she fell down and suffered serious injuries," police said.

Singh said three bones in her right leg "are broken and it has been operated on... From my left shoulder to my hips, I've deep injuries...I cannot move my body."

ALSO READ: How do you claim insurance if FIR is pending after accident?

"Four days ago I went to file an FIR, the day all this happened. But no action was taken. Today, when I posted on the social media, the police have supported me today...," the woman alleged.

What she said in her social media post

In her social media post, Singh shared a picture of her and Gaikwad and said, "My boyfriend rammed his car over me and left me dying in pain on the street".

ALSO READ: Rolls Royce crashes into oil tanker on highway near Delhi

She also shared details of the accused. "Need Justice🙏🏻culprit ASHWAJIT ANIL KUMAR GAIKWAD Son of Anil Kumar Gaikwad, joint MD, MSRDC And his friend- Romil Patil Driver- Sagar shedge these are the culprit," read her post.

She narrated the whole incident in the post and alleged, “My boyfriend slapped me, tried to strangle my neck, I tried to push him away he bit my hand, beat me, pulled my hair and his friend out of no where pushed me to the ground."

The police registered a case against accused Ashwajit Gaikwad and two others under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 279 (rash driving), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and others at the Kasarvadavali police station.

ALSO READ: Hate Crime in New York: Sikh man dies after assault over car accident, 2nd incident in a week

Police said Gaikwad is the son of a senior bureaucrat. Talking to media, a senior police official denied the allegations levelled by the victim in her social media post that the police did not register the case as per her statement. "Probe into the incident is underway and no arrest has been made so far," he said.

On Saturday, DCP Amar Singh Jadhav said a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) (against accused Ashwajeet Gaikwad, Romil Patil and Sagar).

“Further investigation is being done on the basis of the victim's statement," he said.

Reacting on the incident, Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said, "Whether it is an officer's son or some big leader's son, he will have to bear the whip of the law and Constitution. No matter who it is, if they have committed this crime, then they would be punished."

PRIYA More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!