A 55-year-old school teacher in Thane got a shock of his life when he received a call earlier this week from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) that his death certificate was ready and he should come and collect it.

When Chandrashekar Desai, a city resident, went to the TMC office, he was allegedly told by an official that as per the data received from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), he had `died' on April 22, 2021, according to ANI.

The death certificate mentioned that he was a Covid patient ten months ago. A bewildered Joshi told reporters here on Thursday that he had indeed tested positive for the viral infection in October 2020, but he isolated himself and recovered.

"We got this list from Pune office as we don't prepare it. It was a technical error as his name appeared in the list of deaths. We've instructed our team to verify the list and then call people for follow-up," said Deputy Commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation.





