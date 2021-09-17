Maharashtra, the country's second-most worst affected state from coronavirus, has 5 districts that contributed 70% of Covid cases in the state in the past week. The five districts include--Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Sangli, and Satara. Yesterday, the state registered 3,595 cases, of which 2,668 (74,21%) cases came from the aforementioned five states.

Mumbai added 446 new cases, Solapur logged 241 new cases, Ahmednagar reported 618 new cases, Pune added 898 fresh infections, Satara added 236 cases and Sangli district added 229 fresh cases.

On the other hand, eight districts - Dhule, Nandurbar, Amravati, Washim, Yavatmal, Wardha, Gondia and Chandrapur (rural areas) and four municipal corporations - Malegaon, Dhule, Jalagaon, and Amravati (urban centres) did not report any fresh Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra has 49,342 active cases in the state. Out of the total active cases, Ahmednagar accounts for the highest active cases at 6,575, followed by Pune (13,507), Thane (7,226), and Mumbai (5,589).

Maharashtra's Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 97.06% while the fatality rate is 2.12%. The cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 5,65,29,882 after 1,68,793 samples were examined in the last 24 hours.

There are 2,89,425 people in-home quarantine and 1,908 in institutional quarantine in the state. The state also saw 3,240 discharges in the last 24 hours.

.

