Maharashtra: These six RTO services to become 'faceless'. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Maharashtra: Nearly 20 lakh people used to visit the offices of the transport department for these services
Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will be inducting 3,000 new buses, comprising 2,000 electric and 1,000 CNG-run buses.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
In a big relief to vehicle owners, the Maharashtra government has decided to make six RTO services online. The six services include renewal, duplicate driving license, change of address on a licence, duplicate RC book, change of address on the RC book, and a no-objection certificate of a licence to another state.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In a big relief to vehicle owners, the Maharashtra government has decided to make six RTO services online. The six services include renewal, duplicate driving license, change of address on a licence, duplicate RC book, change of address on the RC book, and a no-objection certificate of a licence to another state.
With this move, people will no longer need to visit RTO. Only those who need a permanent driving licence or come for verification for an international driving licence will need to go to the RTO.
With this move, people will no longer need to visit RTO. Only those who need a permanent driving licence or come for verification for an international driving licence will need to go to the RTO.
"Nearly 20 lakh people used to visit the offices of the transport department for these services. Henceforth, people won't need to visit transport department offices. These faceless services will be Aadhar based so there is no chance of duplication or cheating," Maharashtra transport minister Anil Pranab said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Nearly 20 lakh people used to visit the offices of the transport department for these services. Henceforth, people won't need to visit transport department offices. These faceless services will be Aadhar based so there is no chance of duplication or cheating," Maharashtra transport minister Anil Pranab said.
He said his department had received some complaints about the online learning licence, and discussions are being held with NIC to address the issue. Also, an online portal has been developed for permitting over-dimensional consignments.
He said his department had received some complaints about the online learning licence, and discussions are being held with NIC to address the issue. Also, an online portal has been developed for permitting over-dimensional consignments.
Separately, the minister informed that Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will be inducting 3,000 new buses, comprising 2,000 electric and 1,000 CNG-run buses.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Separately, the minister informed that Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will be inducting 3,000 new buses, comprising 2,000 electric and 1,000 CNG-run buses.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On autorickshaws' demand to increase fare hike, the minister said the subject of giving fare hike to autorickshaws and taxis in Mumbai Metropolitan Region is under active consideration and talks with unions are underway.
On autorickshaws' demand to increase fare hike, the minister said the subject of giving fare hike to autorickshaws and taxis in Mumbai Metropolitan Region is under active consideration and talks with unions are underway.
He further expressed concerns regarding the increase in road accident cases in Maharashtra.
"Maharashtra, sadly, has a higher accident rate. There are a few reasons that we have found out. Maharashtra has very few straight roads. Secondly, vehicles are being driven rashly on new straight roads or big highways that have been built," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Maharashtra, sadly, has a higher accident rate. There are a few reasons that we have found out. Maharashtra has very few straight roads. Secondly, vehicles are being driven rashly on new straight roads or big highways that have been built," he said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Taking action against the rise in road accident cases, the minister said that every taluka has been given targets to identify black spots, and take corrective measures.
Taking action against the rise in road accident cases, the minister said that every taluka has been given targets to identify black spots, and take corrective measures.