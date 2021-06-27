Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra: This city falls under level-3 of unlocking, imposes fresh curbs from Monday

Maharashtra: This city falls under level-3 of unlocking, imposes fresh curbs from Monday

1 min read . 08:38 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

Maharashtra lockdown: The Pune municipal corporation has announced fresh curbs in the city from Monday. The city has fallen under the level-3 of unlocking and now all malls and auditoriums will remain closed beginning June 28.

From Monday, shops selling essential items will remain open till 4 pm on all days while shops falling under the non-essential category will operate from Monday to Friday till 4 pm.

  • Restaurants, bars, and food courts will be allowed to operate only from Monday to Friday till 4 pm with a 50 per cent seating capacity. Home delivery of the food is allowed only till 11 pm.
  • Gyms, salons, beauty parlours will operate with a 50 per cent seating capacity from Monday to Friday till 4 pm.
  • All the public places such as gardens, playgrounds will remain open for people from 5 am to 9 am.
  • Social, religious and entertainment programs are allowed from Monday to Friday till 4 pm in the presence of 50 people. However, the duration of such a programme cannot be extended beyond three hours.

The Maharashtra government has tightened the unlocking process in the state and announced that restrictions will not be relaxed beyond 'level 3' of unlocking guidelines. It has effectively done away with level 1 and level 2 which allowed maximum relaxations under the initial five-level unlocking plan.

