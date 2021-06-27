Restaurants, bars, and food courts will be allowed to operate only from Monday to Friday till 4 pm with a 50 per cent seating capacity. Home delivery of the food is allowed only till 11 pm.

Gyms, salons, beauty parlours will operate with a 50 per cent seating capacity from Monday to Friday till 4 pm.

All the public places such as gardens, playgrounds will remain open for people from 5 am to 9 am.

Social, religious and entertainment programs are allowed from Monday to Friday till 4 pm in the presence of 50 people. However, the duration of such a programme cannot be extended beyond three hours.

The Maharashtra government has tightened the unlocking process in the state and announced that restrictions will not be relaxed beyond 'level 3' of unlocking guidelines. It has effectively done away with level 1 and level 2 which allowed maximum relaxations under the initial five-level unlocking plan.