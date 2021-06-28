Maharashtra: This city halves tourist entry at monuments

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Aurangabad district administration on Monday capped the entry of tourists at monuments during Covid restrictions, according to news agency PTI. The district capped the number of people permitted to enter at half of what was being allowed earlier, an official told the agency.

The Aurangabad district administration on Monday capped the entry of tourists at monuments during Covid restrictions, according to news agency PTI. The district capped the number of people permitted to enter at half of what was being allowed earlier, an official told the agency.

Among the historic sites in Aurangabad are Ajanta and Ellora Caves, Bibi-Ka-Maqbara, Daultabad (Devgiri) fort, Aurangabad caves among others. Ajanta and Ellora Caves are a world heritage site.

On Monday, the district reported 45 cases, five deaths and 109 recoveries. With this, the total tally jumped to 1,46,027, death toll to 3,422 and the recovery count to 1,41,898. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The district now has 707 active cases, while its positivity rate is 2.13 per cent and 6.02 per cent oxygen beds are occupied. The city will have fresh Covid curbs from Tuesday.

From 29th June, all shops will be allowed to operate from 7 am to 4 pm, while a curfew would begin from 5pm. Shops dealing in non-essential items will remain closed during the weekends. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}