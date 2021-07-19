With water levels falling drastically in dams around Nashik , the city municipal corporation has been forced to announce a water cut on 22 July, and then every Wednesday from thereon, reported news PTI quoting sources.

The water level has depleted in Gangapur, Darna and Mukane dams. Gangapur has water to last just 40 days.

The source said that rains had been scanty and the decision to curtail supply will continue till water levels in the three dams reach at least 50% of storage capacity.

An earlier report had said that if Nashik does not get satisfactory rain till July end, then water supply will be on alternate days from August.

Mumbai rains

This comes even as the rain intensity picked up again in Mumbai on Monday, causing water-logging at some places and disruption of local train services.

Nearly 400 vehicles, including high-end cars, motorbikes and autorickshaws, were submerged in an underground public parking lot built by the Mumbai civic body at Thakur Complex in suburban Kandivali due to heavy rains, reported PTI.

In addition, five members of a family, including three minors, were killed on Monday evening after a boulder rolled down and crashed into a slum colony due to incessant rains in Kalwa area of Thane district.

In another incident, some makeshift homes collapsed in Shivaji Nagar area of Kasara due to rains, a Thane civic official said. Though no was injured, families in the area were shifted and accommodated in a nearby Zilla Parishad school, he said.

Another official said 116 picnickers, including 78 women and five children, were stranded in Kharghar hills in Navi Mumbai due to rains and were later rescued by local fire brigade personnel.

He said bridges in Vasai, Bhiwandi and Murbad towns in Thane and Palghar districts had been submerged in water due to a downpour, leading to heavy disruptions to traffic in these areas.

The official added the Bhatsa river was overflowing and the water supply to Thane city was affected due to debris getting stuck in the strainers at Pise.

Further, a mudslide occurred on one of the three rail lines in the Kasara Ghat section, located about 130 km from Mumbai, early Monday morning.

On Sunday, 30 people were killed in the metropolis in rain-related incidents, including 19 in Mahul area of Chembur where a retaining wall collapsed on some houses after a landslide.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday afternoon issued a 'red alert' for Mumbai and other districts in the Konkan region, predicting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over the next 24 hours.





