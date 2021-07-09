Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that Pune will soon have a single integrated ticketing system for different modes of public transport. He said the second-biggest city in the state will have an integrated ticketing system once the metro network is inaugurated.

Speaking at the inauguration of an AC bus service with a ticket price of ₹10, an initiative of the BJP-ruled Pune Municipal Corporation, Fadnavis said: "The way an integrated ticketing system is being launched in Mumbai to cover metro rail, monorail, BEST and waterways, in the coming days, a ticket system to integrate metro rail and bus services will be made available in Pune."

He further said that trials of the Pune metro were conducted on Thursday and the service will be commissioned soon. He said people had doubts about the Pune metro rail project when it was started under his government, but the work currently was moving at great pace.

Fadnavis added that Pune and Nagpur were the only two cities where metro work was underway even amid the Covid outbreak. "When I was CM, I had said the state government would provide all help and had asked the PMC to purchase CNG and electric buses to make the city pollution-free. Today, Pune's civic-run transport undertaking has the highest number of electric buses in its fleet," the former chief minister said.

The BJP leader further said that Pune city had a huge number of two-wheelers, but projects like metro rail would attract more and more people towards public transport.

