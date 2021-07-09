Maharashtra: This city to get integrated ticket system once metro starts

Fadnavis added that Pune and Nagpur were the only two cities where metro work was underway even amid the Covid outbreak. "When I was CM, I had said the state government would provide all help and had asked the PMC to purchase CNG and electric buses to make the city pollution-free. Today, Pune's civic-run transport undertaking has the highest number of electric buses in its fleet," the former chief minister said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}