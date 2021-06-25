Amid multiple cases of the new Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 being reported in different parts of the state, the Maharashtra government on Friday issued a new order on the level of restrictions due to the new mutant version of the Delta strain.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has decided to bring back some Covid-related restrictions in the state after Delta Plus variant cases have been reported.

Tightening the Covid-19 curbs, the state government has that instead of a five-level unlock, which the government announced earlier, there will be three-level restrictions in all districts now.

The state government also said that all administrative units will be under level 3 and above (4 or 5) until further orders.

The levels of restrictions will be determined only on the basis of RT-PCR and not RAT/other tests, it added.

The decision has been taken considering the rising number of Delta plus variant cases in the state, the government said.

Maharashtra sees 1st death from Delta Plus variant

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has reported its first Covid-19 death linked to the Delta Plus variant of SARS-CoV-2. Out of 21 Delta Plus variant cases in Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra, one 80-year-old woman with co-morbidities has passed away, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said.

The state has reported 21 cases of the Delta plus variant of coronavirus so far. The first one was reported in April this year amid the second wave of Covid 19.

Maharashtra has also become the first state in the country to administer three crore coronavirus vaccine doses since a nationwide inoculation drive began on 16 January this year.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Dr Pradeep Vyas said Maharashtra, till Thursday, had administered 2,97,23,951 doses, while the coveted 3-crore mark was reached around 2 pm on Friday. "The cumulative vaccination dose figure has reached 3,00,27,217 as of 2 pm during the day," he added.

