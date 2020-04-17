Maharashtra to allow agri, construction, manufacturing from 20 Apr in few zones

Mumbai: Maharashtra government on Friday issued guidelines on partial lifting of lock down from 20 April.

In a directive, the government said that to mitigate hardship to the public, select additional activities will be allowed which will come into effect from 20 April.

Among the sectors that will be allowed to resume activities include agriculture and its branches ( horticulture, fisheries, plantations, animal husbandry,forest related activities), MNREGA works, movement of cargo, functioning of commercial and private establishments, industries operating in rural areas, manufacturing in special economic zones and industries townships only in non-containment zones.

Though the Maharashtra government had earmarked zones, a government official said a final directive, on which zones to be opened up, will come from the Centre.

The lock down is expected to be completely lifted in green zones and orange zones.

Green zones are areas where no coronavirus cases have been reported, while orange zones are those with 15 or lower number of coronavirus cases. Green zones include Solapur, Nandurbar, Parbhani, Banded, Wardha, Bhandara, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli. Orange zones include Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Kolhapur, Jalgaon, Osmanabaad, Beed and Jalna, among others.

From 20 April construction of roads, buildings and all kinds of industrial projects, renewable energy projects and all urgent pre-monsoon related work can also resume.

However, the establishments shall have to make arrangements for stay of workers within their premises as far as possible or in adjacent buildings.

Transportation of workers to work place shall also be arranged by employers.

All works however, are to be allowed with strict implementation of social distancing and use of face mask.

On Friday, the state reported 118 new covid-19 cases and 8 deaths. The total number of covid-19 cases in the state is 3320.

Maharashtra has already appointed a seven-member cabinet committee under deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar to formulate a revival plan for the state’s economy after the lock down is either partially lifted or withdrawn.

