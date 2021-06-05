The Maharashtra government has announced a detailed five-level plan to initiate the unlock process in the state as the Covid-19 situation improves.

In a late-night announcement, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office has informed that relaxations will be implemented based on the positivity rate and occupancy of oxygenated beds in districts and cities.

Under the plan, districts and cities falling in “Level 1" will have the least restrictions, while those in “Level 5" will have stringent near lockdown-like restrictions in place.

The government has defined "Level 1" areas as having a positivity rate of less than 5% and occupancy of oxygenated beds should be below 25%. "Level 2" will include areas with a positivity rate below 5% and oxygenated bed occupancy between 25% and 40%.

For "Level 3", the areas will be required to have a positivity rate between 5% and 10% or oxygenated bed occupancy of more than 40%.

Further in "Level 4", the positivity rate should be between 10% and 20% or oxygen bed occupancy of more than 60%. To be categories in "Level 5", the strictest level, areas will be required to have a positivity rate of more than 20% or occupancy of oxygen beds should be more than 75%.

Division of places based on government criteria

According to the public health department, the Level 1 districts currently are Aurangabad, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Jalgaon, Jalna, Latur, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Parbhani, Thane, Washim, Wardha and Yavatmal.

Level 2 will have Ahmednagar, Amravati, Hingoli, Mumbai and Dhule. In Level 3, Akola, Beed, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Osmanabad, Sangli, Satara, Sindhudurg and Solapur districts are included.

Cities like Mumbai and its satellite towns, along with Nashik, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Aurangabad, Solapur and Nagpur will be treated as administrative units.

The 34 districts apart from Mumbai will be treated as administrative units.





















