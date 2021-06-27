Maharashtra to begin non-professional course admissions after Class 12 results

"The remuneration per hour for teachers on clock hour basis in under-graduate programmes has been increased from ₹500 to ₹615, and from ₹150 to ₹250 for practicals. For postgraduate courses (PG), it has been increased to ₹750 from ₹600, while it would be ₹300 in place of ₹250 for those conducting practicals. The government will also fill up 121 vacant librarian posts soon," Samant said.