Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority has zeroed in on a plot in Tardeo area in the centre of city for the facility. The hostel will accommodate up to 1,000 residents and will have modern facilities such as entertainment centre, gym, the minister said
MUMBAI :
Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad on Tuesday announced the construction of a 450-room hostel for working women in Mumbai.
Speaking to reporters, the state housing development minister said the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has zeroed in on a plot in Tardeo area in the centre of city for the facility.