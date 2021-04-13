This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Maharashtra to build 450-room hostel for working women in Mumbai
1 min read.08:05 PM ISTPTI
Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority has zeroed in on a plot in Tardeo area in the centre of city for the facility. The hostel will accommodate up to 1,000 residents and will have modern facilities such as entertainment centre, gym, the minister said
MUMBAI :
Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad on Tuesday announced the construction of a 450-room hostel for working women in Mumbai.
Speaking to reporters, the state housing development minister said the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has zeroed in on a plot in Tardeo area in the centre of city for the facility.
