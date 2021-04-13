Maharashtra to build 450-room hostel for working women in Mumbai

08:05 PM IST

PTI

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority has zeroed in on a plot in Tardeo area in the centre of city for the facility. The hostel will accommodate up to 1,000 residents and will have modern facilities such as entertainment centre, gym, the minister said