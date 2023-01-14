Maharashtra to come up with new ideas in mitigating cybercrime: Fadnavis

"In the coming days, street crime would reduce but white-collar crimes like financial fraud and cybercrime would certainly be on the rise. Until now, the state Economic Offence Wing (EOW) didn't have much work to do but you will see, in the coming days, EOW will have the maximum work as compared to others because cybercrime has increased immensely. Therefore the central government is also making changes in cyber laws and simultaneously the state government is also coming up with new ideas to tackle cybercrime," the Deputy chief minister said.

