Maharashtra to come up with new ideas in mitigating cybercrime: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state government is planning to create a robust platform to tackle cybercrime and financial fraud over the internet.
Stakeholders like police, banks, financial institutions, and social media will be brought together on the platform, which will create a system to respond quickly to check fraudulent transactions, he said.
"In the coming days, street crime would reduce but white-collar crimes like financial fraud and cybercrime would certainly be on the rise. Until now, the state Economic Offence Wing (EOW) didn't have much work to do but you will see, in the coming days, EOW will have the maximum work as compared to others because cybercrime has increased immensely. Therefore the central government is also making changes in cyber laws and simultaneously the state government is also coming up with new ideas to tackle cybercrime," the Deputy chief minister said.
Pointing to the long delay in the jurisdiction of cybercrime cases, Fadnavis said, "major issue with these white-collared crimes is the jurisdiction. The state government is bringing all the stakeholders on a single platform, all the financial institutions, NBFC, Banks and all the social media platforms will be consolidated, so the response time to particular online crimes can be reduced".
Fadnavis assured that they are modernizing the system. "If a credit card is misused then the amount which got swindled can be stopped only within the next 15 to 20 minutes otherwise the money ultimately reaches abroad, surfing bank to bank. Therefore, reducing the response time is most important, and we are making a system which would be the best in the country and also will modernise all the police stations to attach them to cyber crime platforms".
The said model has come to the tender stage. The consultation has been completed and this would be a unique model and an important step to tackle financial crime and increasing cyber security," the Maharashtra Deputy CM added.
