Maharashtra to compensate ₹3364 lakh to farmers for 2020's crop loss due to rain1 min read . 10:49 PM IST
CM Eknath Shinde on Tuesday asked the administration to widen the scope for farmers so they can get loans under the incentive schemes.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on 16 July approved ₹3364.06 lakh for disbursal to farmers who suffered crop loss due to heavy rains between June and October 2020.
The government resolution (GR) issued on 15 July said so far ₹4,48,995.42 lakh has been disbursed as compensation but there were complaints that aid was not given for crop loss.
Earlier on Tuesday, CM Shinde asked the administration to widen the scope for farmers so they can get loans under the incentive schemes. He was of the opinion the few clauses under the scheme were too strict and should be eased for the welfare of farmers.
According to the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Crop Loan Scheme, farmers taking crop loans from banks and then replaying them in time will be awarded with an incentive of ₹50,000. The government aims to benefit around 20 lakh farmers with this scheme.
Previously Uddhav Thackeray government had disbursement of amount under the scheme from 1 July and had allotted ₹10,000 crore budget for it.
Those farmers received compensation for crop loss due to floods in FY 2018-19, are not eligible under the scheme to get incentives. However, those took loans between 2017 and 2020 and repaid, are eligible to get incentives, the government said.
With PTI inputs.
