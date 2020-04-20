Maharashtra to conduct 75,000 rapid Covid-19 tests

Mumbai: After New Delhi and Rajasthan, Maharashtra will conduct 75000 rapid covid-19 tests to expedite the detection of coronavirus cases in the state, the government said today.

In a press statement today, the state public health department said corona tests are being conducted in accordance with ICMR protocol.

"The Central Government has approved the Rapid Test for the State by imposing certain criteria. Accordingly, 75000 tests will be conducted in the state. It has decided to give hydroxychloroquine pills as a preventive measure in some places in Mumbai," the department added.

Though rapid tests are not confirmatory tests, they may help in segregating the those infected. The infected can then be isolated and quarantined.

Over 70% of novel coronavirus cases reported in Maharashtra are asymptomatic and the patients did not know that they were infected, Thackeray had said on Sunday.

"70 to 75% positive cases are asymptomatic. At least 52% of the patients are in serious conditions. Many have reported in the last stage. I want to appeal to people do not hide symptoms," Thackeray had said asking citizens not hide but report to the authorities in case anyone shows any symptoms of covid-19.

Health Minster Rajesh Tope said that the number of corona positive patients is increasing as most tests are done in the state. ICMR's instructions for this are being followed strictly. At the same time, health surveys of citizens are being conducted from door to door. There are 90 teams working for it. The survey is being conducted without any compromise.

Also, in the state's corona treatment hospitals now, emphasis is placed on oxygen station, Tope said.

"Oxygenation stations will now be set up in hospitals for corona treatment. In this case, oxygen mask and oxygen supply system will be installed near each bed. Therefore, it will be used if the patients need it. Its manufacturers have been advised not to reduce the supply of medical oxygen," the press statement added.

As a result of hydrochloroquine increasing the inhibitory force, the state has approved the distribution of the pills in some areas in Mumbai.

"There will also be an emphasis on doing some small tests. Emphasis will be on X-ray testing and pulse oximeter testing," the state said.

