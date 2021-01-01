Subscribe
Home >News >India >Maharashtra to conduct dry run for covid-19 vaccination in four districts
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra to conduct dry run for covid-19 vaccination in four districts

1 min read . 10:48 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Pune, Nagpur, Jalna and Nandurbar have been selected for the dry run

Maharashtra will conduct a dry run of the covid-19 vaccine tomorrow.

Pune, Nagpur, Jalna and Nandurbar have been selected for the dry run.

Pune, Nagpur, Jalna and Nandurbar have been selected for the dry run.

Pune, Nagpur, Jalna and Nandurbar have been selected for the dry run.

Three health centres will be set up in each district. There will be no actual vaccination, but preparations will be made as per the guidelines.

"Maharashtra Health Dept to conduct a dry run for COVID19 vaccine in Pune, Nagpur, Jalna and Nandurbar districts on 2nd Jan. Each district will have three vaccination centers with 25 people for vaccination at each centre", said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

There will be a waiting room, vaccination room and monitoring room ateach health centre, as required under the guidelines.

In Pune district, health centres will be set up at district hospital in Aundh, primary health care centre at Man, and Jijamata Hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad.

In Nagpur, centres will be set up at Daaga hospital, rural hospital in Kamptee and primary health care center in Nagpur city.

In Jalna, centres will be in district hospital, sub district hospital, Ambad and Shelgaon primary health care centre in Badnapur taluka.

In Nandurbar, dry run will be carried out at district hospital, primary health care centre in Ashte and Navapur sub-district hospital.

*With inputs from agencies

