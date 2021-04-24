Amid a nation-wide shortage of coronavirus vaccine and anti-viral drugs, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday announced that the state government will float a global tender for the vaccines and remdesivir injections, a PTI report said.

He said, "We have decided to float a global tender for COVID-19 vaccines and remdesivir under a committee, which will be headed by chief secretary Sitaram Kunte."

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey has discussed the details of the vaccine with CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII) Adar Poonawala, he said.

"We will also ensure that the state receives vaccines from foreign manufacturers with the coordination and support from the Union government," he said.

The announcement comes days after the Union government allowed vaccination for people in the age group of 18 to 45.

Pawar said, "The state will commence immunisation for them from May 1."

"We may appeal from tomorrow that if somebody can afford to pay for the vaccine, they should pay for it, and for those poor people who can't afford it, govt will do it for them," Pawar added, as reported by news agency ANI.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 66,836 new Covid-19 cases, slightly less than the day before, taking its case tally to 41,61,676. As many as 773 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 63,252, according to the state health department. The state now has 6,91,851 active Covid-19 cases.

On April 18, Maharashtra had reported its highest daily rise in infections so far with 68,631 new cases, followed by 67,468 on Wednesday. On April 17 it had reported 67,123 cases.

"Ten states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan -- reported 74.15 per cent of the new cases," the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Kerala cumulatively account for 66.66 per cent of India's total active cases.

It also said 12 states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily cases. These are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Bihar and West Bengal.

