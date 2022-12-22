Maharashtra to follow 5 point programme against Covid-19. Details here

Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant, on Thursday said that the state will follow the 5 point programme of test, track, treat, vaccinate and ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour to tackle the recent threat of surge in Covid 19 cases. He also added that random thermal screening of passengers will be done at the airports.
Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant, on Thursday said that the state will follow the 5 point programme of test, track, treat, vaccinate and ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour to tackle the recent threat of surge in Covid 19 cases. He also added that random thermal screening of passengers will be done at the airports.
The minister further added, “A total of 95% of vaccination has been done in Maharashtra, no need to panic. Mask is not mandatory."
The minister further added, “A total of 95% of vaccination has been done in Maharashtra, no need to panic. Mask is not mandatory."
Sawant said that the international travellers arriving in the state will undergo thermal testing amid concern of a possible spike in COVID-19 cases due to the BF.7 variant of Omicron.
Sawant said that the international travellers arriving in the state will undergo thermal testing amid concern of a possible spike in COVID-19 cases due to the BF.7 variant of Omicron.
He was speaking in the Assembly after a meeting to review the situation was chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.
He was speaking in the Assembly after a meeting to review the situation was chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Sawant emphasised on testing, tracking, treatment and vaccination also adding that there was nothing to fear. Children and elderly people should wear masks as a precautionary measure, besides following social distancing, he added.
Sawant emphasised on testing, tracking, treatment and vaccination also adding that there was nothing to fear. Children and elderly people should wear masks as a precautionary measure, besides following social distancing, he added.
"From Monday, 2 per cent of the passengers will be tested from international flights arriving in the state. There is no reason to worry and guidelines should be followed," the minister said.
"From Monday, 2 per cent of the passengers will be tested from international flights arriving in the state. There is no reason to worry and guidelines should be followed," the minister said.
At present, Maharashtra has 132 active cases, including 22 patients in hospitals. The state is doing genome sequencing in identified cases.
At present, Maharashtra has 132 active cases, including 22 patients in hospitals. The state is doing genome sequencing in identified cases.
Vaccinations as well as other issues related to the pandemic were discussed in the review meeting.
Vaccinations as well as other issues related to the pandemic were discussed in the review meeting.
On Wednesday, Sawant held a meeting with health department officials of all the districts and municipal corporations. In the meeting, Maharashtra health department had asked all the district administrations and municipal corporations to increase COVID-19 tests.
On Wednesday, Sawant held a meeting with health department officials of all the districts and municipal corporations. In the meeting, Maharashtra health department had asked all the district administrations and municipal corporations to increase COVID-19 tests.
While asking all the district administrations and municipal corporations to increase COVID-19 tests, especially RT-PCR tests, Sawant also directed them to send every RT-PCR affected (having CT value less than 30) swab sample for genome sequencing, for which seven laboratories are available in the state. The minister also directed them to appoint a nodal officer for genome sequencing.
While asking all the district administrations and municipal corporations to increase COVID-19 tests, especially RT-PCR tests, Sawant also directed them to send every RT-PCR affected (having CT value less than 30) swab sample for genome sequencing, for which seven laboratories are available in the state. The minister also directed them to appoint a nodal officer for genome sequencing.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.