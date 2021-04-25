Subscribe
Home >News >India >Maharashtra to give covid vaccines to all its citizens for free: Nawab Malik

Maharashtra to give covid vaccines to all its citizens for free: Nawab Malik

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a 'Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine' sticker and a medical syringe.
1 min read . 02:50 PM IST Staff Writer

Maharashtra Saturday reported 67,160 new coronavirus cases, a little more than the day before when it reported 66,836 cases

Maharashtra government will vaccinate all its citizens free of cost, told State Minister Nawab Malik to ANI. Nawab Malik added that the move was discussed in the state cabinet and global tenders will be invited for the vaccinations.

Maharashtra Saturday reported 67,160 new coronavirus cases, a little more than the day before when it reported 66,836 cases. The state also reported 676 deaths due to the virus. The caseload rose to 42,28,836 while the death toll reached 63,928. The case-fatality ratio in the state is at 1.51%

The state also reported 63,818 recoveries taking the total number of recoveries to 34,68,610.

In the wake of high demand of medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients, 14 plants for producing the life-saving gas from the atmospheric air will come up soon in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday.

