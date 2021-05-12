OPEN APP
Maharashtra government has set itself a target of 3,000 metric tonnes of oxygen production in the state and a decision was taken in the cabinet meeting today to sanction special incentives to industrial units under the Maharashtra Mission Oxygen Swavalamban.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"The growing number of corona patients has created a huge shortage of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in the state. At present, the state's oxygen generation capacity is 1300 MT per day while the demand is 1800 MT. The demand is expected to increase to 2300 MT due to the possibility of a third wave of Corona-19 outbreak, said a communication from the state government.

Experts have predicted a third wave in the country in the next four to five months. At present, the whole of India, including Maharashtra, is facing the second wave of the Corona-19 epidemic.

To this end, in order to strengthen the health system in the state, increase oxygen production and reserves, find critical gaps and take action, take measures on logistical transport, etc, it has been decided to sanction special incentives to the internal industry units and in this connection, other measures would be formulated in the State, the government said.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 46,781 new coronavirus cases and 816 covid-19 deaths. The state currently has 5,46,129 active cases. While the recovery rate in the state is 88%, the case fatality rate is 1.49%.

