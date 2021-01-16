Maharashtra to halt Covid-19 vaccination drive for two days

Maharashtra government has decided to temporarily suspend the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive in the entire state due to technical issues with CoWIN App, the state health department said on Saturday.

Vaccinations are expected to begin after 18 January.

The inoculation drive suffered minor setbacks on Day 1 at some places due to glitches in the CoWIN app. In Maharashtra's Thane, the vaccination was halted temporarily when the connection to the CoWIN website was lost. As a result, messages were not being delivered to the beneficiaries.

The state authorities said that there were no connection issues when it was tested on 15 January.

In West Bengal, health workers had trouble uploading beneficiary data, as the app had reportedly slowed down. Tamil Nadu officials in Nilgiris too reported that they were unable to send post-vaccination acknowledgement to several beneficiaries.

The authorities in Punjab said that messages sent from CoWIN failed to reach the beneficiaries. The vaccination centre in-charge then had to telephonically send the acknowledgements.

In Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, some people scheduled to get the vaccine on day 1 did not receive the mandatory message from the CoWIN portal.

Several centres in Karnataka reported problems with CoWIN due to server crash. The app had crashed during a dry run in Bengaluru on 9 January too and the health workers had to rely on manual entry.

Vaccination halted in Odisha

Maharashtra became the second state after Odisha to temporarily suspend the vaccination drive. The Odisha administration has decided to halt the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination for a day on Sunday to observe those who received the vaccine on Saturday.

"We want to observe those who took the vaccine. From Monday, the vaccination drive will continue till all 3.28 lakh health workers are inoculated," said Pradipta Mohapatra, the additional chief secretary (health).

Vaccination drive in India

As many as 1,91,181 people were vaccinated across the country on Saturday after India kickstarted its mega vaccination drive against novel coronavirus.

"Serum Institute of India produced Covishield was supplied to all States/UTs. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin was supplied to 12 States. Total 3,351 sessions held across the country with both the vaccines," the health ministry said.





