OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra to have separate COVID-19 task force for children

Mumbai: With the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 pandemic looming, the Maharashtra government is setting up a paediatric task force to create infrastructure for the treatment of children, health minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday.

More than 1.30 lakh minors in the state have been infected by coronavirus during the second wave which began around February 15, as per official data.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"A paediatric task force is being set up to tackle the third wave of COVID-19 where children could also get infected.

"We will need new designs for isolation or treatment centres because generally mother has to stay with the child," Tope told reporters.

The state is also facing a vaccine shortage and "we may have to rearrange the current vaccine distribution methods," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout