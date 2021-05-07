With the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 pandemic looming, the Maharashtra government is setting up a paediatric task force to create infrastructure for the treatment of children
Mumbai: With the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 pandemic looming, the Maharashtra government is setting up a paediatric task force to create infrastructure for the treatment of children, health minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday.
More than 1.30 lakh minors in the state have been infected by coronavirus during the second wave which began around February 15, as per official data.