We will need new designs for isolation or treatment centres because generally mother has to stay with the child, Tope said
The state is also facing a vaccine shortage and we may have to rearrange the current vaccine distribution methods, he said
With the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 pandemic looming, the Maharashtra government is setting up a paediatric task force to create infrastructure for the treatment of children, health minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday.
More than 1.30 lakh minors in the state have been infected by coronavirus during the second wave which began around February 15, as per official data.