The Maharashtra government is likely to announce a fresh set of COVID-19 restrictions today in the wake of rising number of Omicron cases. On late Thursday night, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a review meeting with the members of the state COVID-19 task force regarding the same. During the meeting, they discussed ways to avoid crowding during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, weddings and parties at hotels and restaurants. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Later, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the guidelines will be issued on Friday. The statement said the meeting also discussed the restrictions imposed in other states and the spike in COVID-19 in USA and Europe.

Meanwhile, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner, in a fresh order on Thursday said that anyone found violating the state government's guidelines on COVID-19 will be booked under Section 188 of IPC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Thursday, Maharashtra reported 23 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, highest in a single day so far, which took the state's tally of such cases to 88.

Meanwhile, India recorded 122 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, the highest so far, pushing its tally in the country to 358, 114 of which have either recovered or migrated, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Delhi with 67, Telangana 38, Tamil Nadu 34, Karnataka 31 and Gujarat 30.

(With inputs from agencies)

