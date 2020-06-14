Maharashtra to launch plug & play infra, flexible rental & pricing structure

MUMBAI : Maharashtra will unveil its Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 roadmap on Monday as part of which it is launching plug and play infrastructure for fast-tracking investment proposals in the state.

The plug and play scheme would include an earmarked landbank of more than 40,000 acres, flexible rental and pricing structures, automatic permissions in 48 hours through the Maha Parwana route, specialized labour protection guidances and an industry employment bureau for local skill and capacity matching for industries.

A plug and play concept refers to making available ready facilities like building, power-water-sewage connectivity, road connectivity, in addition to basic things including clearances in hand required to start the industry.

In a press statement, the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's office said the state will aim to convey its readiness for the 2020 post pandemic world.

Maharashtra also plans to sign 12 large memorandum of understandings (MoUs) with companies from across the globe including US, China, South Korea, Singapore and India, on Monday.

The MoUs will be signed via a video conference on Monday evening.

According to the state government, the state has also seen a significant uptick in investment intentions from countries such as Germany, Japan, Russia and other major FDI source countries for India.

The investments would be in sectors across-- engineering, automobiles, food processing and IT/ITeS among others.

Since the phased unlocking of the state on 3 June, Maharashtra has re-opened more than 60,000 industries in the state. These industries employ close to 1.5 million people.

