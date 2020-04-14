Maharashtra to lift lockdown gradually, initially in 'green zones'

Mumbai: In an address to the state on Tuesday night, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the state is planning to lift the lockdown gradually on certain industries in 'green zones', where no Covid-19 cases have been reported. A cabinet committee led by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will look into the same.

Thackeray's address comes hours after over 1,000 migrant labourers were lathi-charged and dispersed as they gathered at the bus depot in Mumbai's Bandra are attempting to go home.

Thackeray added that another team has been formed including Deepak Parekh and Ajit Ranade to study the economics of Maharashtra. "Supply of farm equipment and essential services will not face any problems. All activities related to agriculture, fertilisers and machine availability and sale of produce is permitted in the state," he said.

Thanking PM Narendra Modi for extending the lockdown until May 3, Thackeray said, "We need to take the fight against Covid-19 very seriously. The fight against coronavirus is unprecedented. Maharashtra is testing highest number of patients for Covid-19." He had on 11 April announced that Maharashtra would extended the lockdown in the state till 30 April.

On the number of increasing covid-19 cases, Thackeray said, "Maharashtra is probably doing the highest number of tests. Mumbai has tested over 22,000 samples. At least 2,334 positive cases reported till today morning. Out of that 230 people, around 10%, have recovered."

Till Tuesday evening, Maharashtra had reported 350 new Covid-19 cases taking the total number of positive cases to 2,684.

He added that drives are being conducted in the state to treat and assist patients. "Plasma treatment for Covid-19 and BCG vaccination drives have started in the state. We have sought permission from the Centre to test BCG vaccines in Maharashtra," he added.

Hospitals in Maharashtra are being segregated in two parts -- Covid-19 and non-Covid-19. Also, to finalise a protocol for better clinical management of the critically-ill patients and recommend a uniform drug protocol and work towards bringing down the mortality rate, the state has put a task force of specialist doctors from public and private hospitals, in place.

"This (coronavirus) is a problem that has affected the whole world. Everyone is forced to observe all festivities at their homes. I want to thank Bhim Sainiks on Ambedkar Jayanti today, that they avoided gathering&observed the day from their homes," the Maharashtra CM said.

Earlier in the day, a large crowd gathered at a Mumbai railway station despite strict orders of an extended lockdown across the nation. According to reports, the migrant workers gave in to rumours that lockdown has been lifted and train services between states have resumed. The police had to resort to lathi-ch rge to disperse the crowd of labourers.

While several leaders in the state's ruling alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi blamed the Centre for lack of planning, the state's BJP leadership said that the government was to be blamed.

"I am talking to the central government on the migrant issue. Ask migrants to stay well in Maharashtra, no one will be asked to do anything without their consent. Other states are taking care of people from Maharashtra. People to not politicise the migrant issue. Migrants gathered at Bandra station thought train services would start from today," Thackeray said.

He added that 5.5 lakh migrants are being housed and fed in Maharashtra. "Why are migrants worried, they can stay with us. Don't be scared, we will take care of you in our state, do not fear. Ask people from different states to stay in Maharashtra, the state government will take care of all migrant workers," Thackeray said.

