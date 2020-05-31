Maharashtra to lift lockdown phase-wise from Wednesday, offices to open 8 June

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced phase-wise ease of the two-month old lockdown, notwithstanding the fact that the worst-affected state in the country continues to see high number of fresh covid-19 cases daily. It has extended the lockdown till June 30 even as it moves to gradually ease some restrictions over the next month.

Christened Mission Begin Again, the reopening of the state will be in three phases, according to an order issued by the state chief secretary Ajoy Mehta. All national directives for covid-19 management will have to be followed throughout the state till 30 June.

In phase 1, which will kick in on 3 June, outdoor physical activities such as cycling, jogging, running, walking will be permitted in open public spaces including beaches, public/private playgrounds between 5am and 7pm in the municipal corporations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region including Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. This will also be allowed in Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur.

The state government will also allow activities related to self-employed people like plumbers, electricians, pest-control and technicians with social distancing norms and usage of masks and sanitization. Garages to mend vehicles and workshops will also be allowed to function but with prior appointments.

All government offices will operate with 15% strength or 15 employees, whichever is more.

The restrictions will be further eased in phase 2 which begins from 5 June. Under this, all markets, market areas and shops, except malls and market complexes will be allowed to function on PI-P2 basis (shops on one side of the road/lane/passage to be opened on odd dates while shops on the other side on even dates) from 9am to 5pm.

The use of trial rooms in the shops will not be permitted for clothes, apparels and similar items to prevent spread of infection. Similarly exchange policy and return policy will not be permitted.

From 5 June, Maharashtra will also allow movement of people in taxis, cabs, rickshaws, four-wheeler and two-wheeler but only for essential requirements.

In phase three, that is 8 June, all private offices can operate with up to 10% strength as per requirement with remaining persons working from home.

Also, no permission would be required from any government authorities for permitted activities.

Though outdoor portion of sport complexes and stadia and other open-to-sky public spaces will be permitted to open for individual exercises, spectators and group activities will not be permitted.

All public and private transport will follow passenger management.

Intra-district bus service orders will not be permitted. Orders will be separately issued in this regard.

"If any crowding or failure of social distance norms is seen, then authorities will immediately close down such shops," the order said.

Schools, colleges, educational training, coaching institutions etc will remain prohibited. International air travel of passengers except permitted by the MHA and metro rail. Inter-state and inter-district movement of persons shall continue to be regulated, the order said.

However, wearing face mask in public places, workplaces and during transport is important. Spitting in public places will be punishable.

Night curfew remains in place wherein movement of individuals will be restricted between 9pm and 5am except for essential activities. Containment zones will be demarcated by Municipal authorities after taking into consideration the guidelines of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The municipal commissioners in corporation areas and district collectors will decide on containment zones.

In containment zones, essential activities will be allowed. Movement of people in these zones will be allowed only for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods.

The movement of individuals will remain strictly prohibited between 9pm and 5am except for essential activities.

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years have been advised to stay home, except for essential and medical services.

Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parts, theaters, bars shall remain closed. Religious places and places of worship shall remain closed. Barber shops, spas, saloons, beauty parlours, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services shall remain prohibited.

