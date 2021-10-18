Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar, and others at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai today to discuss issues related to farmers and coronavirus relaxations in the state.

Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil, state deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and state Transport Minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab were also a part of the meeting.

Various issues including farmers', Covid-19 relaxations, extending the timings of restaurants were being discussed in today's meeting. Later in the day, a meeting of the Covid task force is also scheduled to be held, which will be presided over by CM Thackeray.

As per an official release, problems of transportation were also discussed in the meeting and CM Thackeray directed to set up trauma centres near parking lots and check posts in every city. A delegation of Maharashtra truck tempo, tankers, bus transport federation met the chief minister in this meeting.

As cinema halls are scheduled to open from October 22 in the state, cinema owners and exhibitors association met the Chief Minister.

"The CM has said that cinema halls must be reopened after checking all the norms and guidelines. Issues related to single screen also discussed in the meeting about the GST and other taxes," stated the CMO.

"Waiver or reduction of traffic tax on heavy vehicles, relief measures to transporters who are facing difficulties due to COVID and diesel inflation and setting up of parking terminals for trucks and other heavy vehicles were also discussed in the meeting," it added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 1,715 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking the state's infection tally to 65,91,697, while 29 deaths pushed the toll to 1,39,789, the health department said.

A total of 2,680 patients recuperated during the day, which took the recovery count to 64,19,678, it said. The state's recovery rate is 97.39 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

With 1,10,465 tests being conducted on Sunday, the overall test figure of the state rose to 6,10,20,463. There are 28,631 active cases in Maharashtra at present.

Mumbai did not report any death due to the virus during the day, but recorded 366 new cases. There were 706 new cases and three deaths in Mumbai division, including one in Raigad district and two in Vasai-Virar, the department said.

Nashik division reported 285 new coronavirus cases, including 202 in Ahmednagar district alone. Pune division had 528 fresh cases, Kolhapur division 116 cases, Aurangabad division 25 cases and Latur division 44 cases, it said.

Akola division reported five cases, but Akola and Amravati districts as well as the two cities did not report a single case on Sunday. The division did not report any death. Nagpur division witnessed six new cases, but not a single death.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.