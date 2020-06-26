NEW DELHI : Stating that the present atmosphere is not yet conducive to conduct any examination or classes, the Maharashtra government has decided to not conduct the final year and final semester examination of both professional and non-professional courses.

The state government also said degrees will be given based on the formula decided by universities. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to instruct national level apex authorities like AICTE, COA, PCI, BCI, NCTE & National Council For Hotel Management & Catering Technology to endorse the decision of the state government regarding cancellation of the exams and issue guidelines to the universities.

In the letter Thackeray said conducting exams amidst the coronavirus pandemic may prove to be an enormous task for the district and municipal administration, examining authorities, transport authorities, besides students and parents.

"I would further like to bring to your kind notice that in respect of students except final year/semester, the state has implemented UGC guidelines regarding conduct of examinations and new academic calendar year. However, it was decided to hold final year/semester examination in the month of July 2020," Thackeray said.

But in a recent meeting, the state disaster management authority decided not to conduct the exams. The chief minister said option would be given to those students who want to take examinations whenever it is feasible to be held.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via