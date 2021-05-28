Subscribe
Home >News >India >Maharashtra to prioritise vaccination for students seeking admission aboard

Maharashtra to prioritise vaccination for students seeking admission aboard

Premium
Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment, Aditya Thackeray.
1 min read . 11:25 PM IST Prashant K. Nanda

  • State cabinet minister Aditya Uddhav Thackeray Friday assured that the career of students cannot be comprised and the Mumbai municipality will start the priority vaccination for them from the coming week

Students who have got admission confirmation in foreign universities and need vaccines for the same will be provided with vaccines on a priority in Maharashtra.

State cabinet minister Aditya Uddhav Thackeray Friday assured that the career of students cannot be comprised and the Mumbai municipality will start the priority vaccination for them from the coming week.

“For students who have received confirmation of admission in universities abroad and require vaccines for the same, the@mybmc has arranged free, walk in vaccination this coming Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday (31st May, 1st, 2nd June) at 3 centres- Rajawadi, Cooper & Kasturba," Thackeray said in a series of tweet post late Friday evening.

Some foreign universities are seeking full vaccination before allowing students to join campuses.

The minister said the “students need to carry I -20 or DS-160 form/verified confirmation letter" from concerned foreign universities, along with personal identity documents. He said the state government is “duty bound to vaccinate them in the required time" and won’t allow vaccine affecting their careers.

“I will also be speaking to other municipal corporations across Maharashtra to implement the same for students in and around those cities with confirmation letters for universities abroad, to implement the same. The numbers are small, but their career opportunities can’t be missed."

