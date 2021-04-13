Maharashtra to provide 3kg wheat, 2kg rice to poor for free for next one month

While addressing the state regarding the current COVID-19 situation , Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the state government would be providing free ration to the poor while the COVID-triggered restrictions are in place, news agency ANI reported.

He said, "Maharashtra Government will provide three kilos of wheat and two kilos of rice for free for next one month to every poor and needy person while coronavirus-induced restrictions are in place."

As for the fresh curbs, the chief minister announced imposition of Section 144 starting from 8 pm tomorrow for a period of 15 days. The restrictions will be in effect till 7am, 1 May. The decision was taken as the state has been witnessing a fresh surge in the covid-19 cases. Maharashtra is continually reporting over 50,000 new covid-19 cases for the last few days.

Thackeray also said he would request the Centre to provide help of the Air Force for supply of oxygen. Pointing out that the state government is upgrading the healthcare infrastructure constantly, he said "We are continuously upgrading our healthcare infrastructure but they are under pressure. There is a shortage of medical oxygen, beds and the demand for Remdesivir has also increased."

He also said "Local train and bus services for essential services only, petrol pumps, financial institutions associated with SEBI and construction work to continue, hotel/ restaurants to remain closed only take-away, home deliveries allowed."

Maharashtra, home to India's financial capital Mumbai and the country's most industrial state, has been the country's worst hit state, accounting for about a quarter of its 13.5 million cases.

The stat on Tuesday reported 60,212 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 35,19,208 while 281 fatalities pushed the toll to 58,526, the state health department said. The state is now left with 5,93,042 active cases, the department said in a release.

Mumbai recorded 7,873 new cases and 27 fatalities, taking the tally to 5,35,264 and the toll to 12,093.

A total of 31,624 patients were discharged during the day in Maharashtra, taking the count of recoveries to28,66,097, it said.

(With inputs from agencies)

