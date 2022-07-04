OPEN APP
Maharashtra to reduce VAT on fuel, says CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Government will reduce VAT on fuel soon, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed the State Assembly on Monday. A decision to reduce VAT on fuel will be taken in the state cabinet, Shinde informed the House, while replying to a debate after he won the floor test. 

