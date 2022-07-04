Maharashtra to reduce VAT on fuel, says CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra to reduce VAT on fuel, says CM Eknath Shinde1 min read . 05:00 PM IST
A decision to reduce VAT on fuel will be taken in the state cabinet, Shinde informed the House
Maharashtra Government will reduce VAT on fuel soon, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed the State Assembly on Monday. A decision to reduce VAT on fuel will be taken in the state cabinet, Shinde informed the House, while replying to a debate after he won the floor test.
