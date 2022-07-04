Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra to reduce VAT on fuel, says CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra to reduce VAT on fuel, says CM Eknath Shinde

The central govt had in May cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel
1 min read . 05:00 PM ISTPTI

A decision to reduce VAT on fuel will be taken in the state cabinet, Shinde informed the House

Maharashtra Government will reduce VAT on fuel soon, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed the State Assembly on Monday. A decision to reduce VAT on fuel will be taken in the state cabinet, Shinde informed the House, while replying to a debate after he won the floor test. 

