Maharashtra to reimburse Covid-19 treatment expenses of govt employees

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray

1 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2020, 09:58 AM IST Staff Writer

Maharashtra government has decided to reimburse the medical expenses of COVID-19 treatment of government employees and their family members

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has decided to reimburse the medical expenses of COVID-19 treatment of government employees and their family members, informed Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday.

The order will be effective from September 2, 2020, he said.

As per a government resolution of 2005, the treatment cost of 27 illnesses and 5 serious illnesses, including heart and lung-related ailments are to be reimbursed for government officers, employees and their family members.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 68,476 active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 17,69,897 recoveries, and 48,434 deaths.

