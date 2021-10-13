Maharashtra to reopen cinema halls on Oct 22; Check upcoming films, SOPs, other details2 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2021, 10:06 AM IST
Maharashtra: The occupancy of cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes cannot be more than 50% of the total capacity
The Maharashtra government is set to reopen cinema halls from October 22. However, the state government has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for cinema halls, auditoriums and drama theatres as Covid-19 pandemic persists. The state government has allowed to operate the cinema halls, theatres and auditoriums at 50% capacity.
Maharashtra: List of SOPs for cinema halls:
With a Maharashtra government granting reopening permits to cinemas, several Bollywood filmmakers are fast lining up the releases to make up for the lost time. Apart from Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 will be releasing on November 26, Ayushmann Khurrana's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will release on December 10. Shahid Kapoor's sports drama Jersey will arrive on December 31. Whereas much-awaited sports drama 83 is slated for Christmas weekend.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi has been slated for January 6, Amir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha will arrive in February next year.
Sooryavanshi will fight it out with Marvel’s superheroes Eternal and Rajinikanth’s Annaathe at the box office on Diwali.
Last week, the Maharashtra government reopened religious places in view of Navratri, Durga Puja, and Dussehra festivals. The state has also resumed physical classes this month. Physical classes for standards 8th to 12th have resumed so far. Maharashtra's Covid-19 cases have been declining for past few days. The state reported 2,069 new coronavirus cases and 43 deaths on Tuesday. Maharashtra's recovery rate stands at 97.36%, while the fatality rate is 2.12%. The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state so far rose to 6,04,20,515.
Among eight regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 758 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 668 in the Pune region. The Nashik region reported 375 new cases, Kolhapur 145, Latur 73, Aurangabad 38 and Akola and Nagpur regions six new cases each.
