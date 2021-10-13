Last week, the Maharashtra government reopened religious places in view of Navratri, Durga Puja, and Dussehra festivals. The state has also resumed physical classes this month. Physical classes for standards 8th to 12th have resumed so far. Maharashtra's Covid-19 cases have been declining for past few days. The state reported 2,069 new coronavirus cases and 43 deaths on Tuesday. Maharashtra's recovery rate stands at 97.36%, while the fatality rate is 2.12%. The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state so far rose to 6,04,20,515.

