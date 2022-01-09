In the backdrop of a dramatic surge in the number of daily new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra , the state has laid down a fresh set of guidelines to rein in the spread of the virus.

Maharashtra has clocked 41,434 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday -- marginally higher than Friday -- as the highly infectious Omicron variant continued its rampage through the country.

The state health department had earlier said a lockdown will be considered when the demand for medical oxygen crosses 800 metric tonnes each day, or over 40% of hospital beds for Covid-19 patients are occupied.

Here's what is allowed and what will remain prohibited in Maharashtra:

- The Maharashtra govt has prohibited movement in public in groups of five or more from 5 in the morning to 11 at night, effective 10 January midnight.

- Further, no movement will be allowed in public from 11 pm to 5 am except for essential services, a government circular said.

- Schools and colleges will be closed till 15 February except for activities required to be undertaken for class 10 and 12 students and administrative activities of teachers, it said.

- No visitors will be allowed at government offices except with written permission of office heads. Online interaction facility will be provided for people through video conference.

- Government offices should opt for work from home and working hours should be staggered if work from office is required, the circular said.

- Private offices have also been asked to rationalize the number of employees coming to work by allowing work from home and staggering working hours.

- Attendance at marriages and social, religious, cultural or political gatherings will be capped at 50. At funerals, not more than 20 persons can remain present.

- Hair cutting salons, beauty salons, and gyms will function at 50% capacity.

- Sporting events would be deferred, except national and international-level competitions already scheduled. But such events would take place without spectators and with creation of bio- bubble for players and officials. RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests will be mandatory for players and officials every third day of the event or tournament, the circular said.

- Entertainment parks, zoos, museums, forts and other ticketed places for public will be closed.

- Shopping malls and market complexes can operate at 50% capacity, and information about the present number of visitors should be displayed on noticeboard.

- Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter malls and shopping complexes, and these establishments will be closed after 10 pm.

- Restaurants and eateries will also function at 50% capacity and present number of visitors will be displayed on the notice board. They too can remain open only till 10 pm.

- Cinema theatres and drama halls will also function at 50% capacity. Public transport will be allowed only for fully vaccinated persons.

- Competitive exams, where hall tickets have been issued, will be held as per the central government guidelines. All other future exams will be conducted only after receiving permission from the State Disaster Management Authority, the circular said.

