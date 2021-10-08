Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has directed officials to set up an 'Anti-Drug Cell' in each district after the state's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) nabbed Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a drug raid. The Maharashtra Home Minister said that each district will be setting up an anti-drug cell under the chairmanship of the Superintendent of Police to curb the growing menace of narcotics substances.

The minister said that the sale of narcotics substances has started in villages and their use has increased among schoolchildren and youth. Therefore, he directed police to be vigilant and prevent the growing drug use in Maharashtra.

Walse underscored that drugs were being sold through online marketing. He directed the authorities concerned to set up committees to take joint action in such cases with help from the police, industry and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

On Sunday, NCB busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. Eight persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra, and Mohak Jaswal were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Mumbai court sent Aryan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days. Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that the 23-year-old was invited to the Goa-bound cruise ship to "add glamour", and he had no connection with its organisers.

"I (Aryan) am nowhere connected with any other person in cruise, or other arrested accused. I have no connection with the organizers or the other arrested accused," advocate Maneshinde submitted. He, however, accepted that Aryan knew Arbaaz Merchant. "He (Merchant) is my friend, I'm not denying that. But the mere knowledge of a person is not enough to keep me in custody," the lawyer said. As to the NCB's contention that it wanted to confront Khan and other accused with Achit Kumar, who was arrested later, Maneshinde said the agency had accessed Aryan's WhatsApp chat "where Achit (Kumar) and I have discussed football about a year back," and "football doesn't contain any drugs."

Aryan and other accused have filed bail pleas which will be heard on Friday.

