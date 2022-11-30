Maharashtra to set up bulk drug park

Maharashtra attracted about 30% of the FDI in the pharmaceuticals sector in the past decade and is the leading exporter of bulk drugs and intermediates in India, accounting for about 20% of India’s exports. It also leads in vaccine production and is the only state with major pharma clusters in Mumbai, Tarapur, Pune, Nasik and Aurangabad. Besides, plants making auxiliary chemicals used in key pharma products are present in the state.