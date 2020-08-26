Mumbai: Faced with a tough fight to contain the spread of coronavirus in its densely populated slums, the Maharahstra Government has decided to set up separate Slum Rehabilitation Authority for eight Municipal Corporations and seven Municipalities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR Region) excluding Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

Maharashtra has been fighting the pandemic since March and its population living in the slums has proved to be a major challenge for the government in terms of controlling the pandemic's spread.

On Wednesday, the state reported 14,888 new covid-19 cases. Total number of cases in the state stand at 7,18,711. A total of 5,22,427 patients have recovered and 23,089 patients have died from covid-19. Total number of active cases in the state are at 1,72,873.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Slum Rehabilitation Authority (MMR-SRA) will be headquartered in Thane. A financial provision of ₹200 crore has been made for this authority.

These eight Municipal Corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region will include---CIDCO and Naina Region, Thane, Panvel, Kalyan-Dombivali, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Vasai-Virar, Mira-Bhayander, Ulhasnagar and Ambernath and Badlapur--- for the effective implementation of the Slum Rehabilitation Project.

"Approval was given to implement a single Slum Rehabilitation Authority (excluding Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation area) for Mumbai Metropolitan Region area comprising of

7 Municipalities/ Municipal Councils including Alibag, Pen, Khopoli, Matheran and Karjat," the government said.

Appointment of officers as well as administrative and technical matters will be handled separately by the department.

An independent study group has been appointed under the chairmanship of the Principal Secretary (Housing) to implement a slum rehabilitation scheme for slum dwellers in other major cities of the state.

