Maharashtra to set up task force to monitor Covid situation2 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 01:11 PM IST
The decision comes as worrying reports are coming from China in terms of a new coronavirus crisis.
The decision comes as worrying reports are coming from China in terms of a new coronavirus crisis.
The Maharashtra government will establish a task force in collaboration with the Centre to keep an eye on the Covid situation in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the state assembly.