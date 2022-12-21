The Maharashtra government will establish a task force in collaboration with the Centre to keep an eye on the Covid situation in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the state assembly.

To monitor the Covid situation in the state, the state government will form a committee/ task force in coordination with the Centre: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, in State Assembly



The decision comes as worrying reports are coming from China in terms of a new coronavirus update. Some Beijing residents may wait days to cremate their loved ones or pay high prices to obtain prompt services, indicating a rising death toll as the Chinese city confronts a sudden increase of COVID-19 cases.

There has been a spike in locals looking to cremate departed relatives, according to employees at two different funeral homes in Beijing, who spoke to Reuters. This has resulted in lines and delays.

A new coronavirus pandemic wave that will soon return to China and the rest of the world might cause millions of deaths over the next three months, according to epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding.

Back in India, states and union territories will be given instructions by health officials on how to prepare for whole genome sequencing of positive samples and how to monitor viral variations using the government's COVID network.

A part of the population is not happy being informed about what seems to be another coronavirus crisis. “All govts of world along with pharma companies r playing with the lives of citizens. First they said take vaccine it will save u, now why r they panicking when almost everyone has taken it? Is the vaccine ineffective? Plus everyone who is vaccinated r prone to heart ailments (sic)," wrote one Twitter user.

India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,46,76,330 on December 21 with 131 fresh infections, while the number of active cases came down to 3,408, according to Union health ministry data.

The toll due to the viral disease increased to 5,30,680 with three more fatalities, including two deaths reconciled by Kerala and one reported from West Bengal in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

