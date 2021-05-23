Amid the concerns regarding shortage on COVID vaccine , Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday stated that 24-hour vaccination drive can be started in the state once production capacity of vaccines increases in June.

"I am hopeful that from June production capacity of vaccines will increase, then, we can run 24-hour vaccination drive in the state," he said adding, "I am confident the vaccination drive will pick up once the supply is smooth after June."

The chief minister also said the state government was relentlessly pursuing the issue of vaccine supply, and further added, "Maharashtra government was ready to make one-time payment for 12 crore doses for beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group, who account for six crore of the state's total population."

On Sunday, the COVID inoculation drive for the 18-44 age group has been suspended in the state as the supply of vaccines is not smooth.

Thackeray said, "COVID inoculation drive for 18-44 age group has been suspended as the supply of vaccines is not smooth. I am hopeful that from June production capacity of vaccines will increase, then, we can run 24-hour vaccination drive in the state."

Preparedness for the third COVID wave

Speaking about the preparedness for the third wave, Maharashtra CM said, "Corona is not over yet, we must be prepared ourselves regarding the third wave. In the second wave, we faced a shortage of oxygen, it should not be repeated in the future. In the coming days, I want to make sure that there is no shortage of oxygen. We will be self-reliant, but it will take time."

"Even though we haven't been successful in defeating the virus, we have kept the number of cases in control. It is the success of our state as a united force comprising all stakeholders. We have to be alert to protect children from the possible third wave," he said.

He added, "The first wave hit senior citizens, the second one targeted youth and now children are under threat." he said.

According to the Maharashtra health bulletin issued on Saturday, 26,133 new COVID-19 cases and 682 deaths in the last 24 hours.

There are 3,69,673 active cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, official data stated.

(With inputs from agencies)





