Maharashtra will not commence the inoculation drive for people in the age group of 18-24 unless it gets at least 25 to 30 lakh vaccine vials , said state health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday.

"Stocks should be sufficient for at least five days to start the vaccination drive," said Tope.

The nationwide vaccination for people above the age of 18 is scheduled to begin on 1 May. Registration for the same is now open on the CoWIN portal. However, several states have raised the issue of insufficient stocks prior to the third phase.

Tope has time and again complained of a shortage of Covishield and Covaxin, the vaccines being used in the ongoing drive for people aged 45 and above.

On several occasions, the state had to suspend vaccination due to a shortage of doses.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that vaccination in Mumbai will be closed for three days from Friday due to an inadequate supply of doses.

Planned vaccination of citizens aged 18 years and above is also likely to start late, the civic body added.

"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has clearly informed us (the state cabinet) as well as the vaccine makers that he is willing to pay the entire purchase amount of vaccine doses with just one cheque," said Tope.

"But he needs assurances of smooth and uninterrupted supply of vaccines to the state," he added.

Tope said Maharashtra has capacity to inoculate eight lakh people daily if adequate vaccines are provided to the state.

"Maharashtra's wastage of Covid-19 vaccine is as low as 1%. This is due to the careful management of distributors and our staff on the ground," he said.

"We will be giving out vaccines mainly to government hospitals from 1 May for inoculation of people in the above 45 age category," he added.

Vaccination numbers drop

Maharashtra's daily Covid-19 vaccination figure has dropped by 1.5 lakh amid the current shortage of vaccine doses, an official said on Thursday.

The state's overall inoculation count currently stands at over 1.55 crore, he said.

As per the data released on Thursday, the state had inoculated 3,88,247 persons on Tuesday, while it could only administer 2,37,700 vaccine doses on Wednesday.

