The nationwide vaccination for people above the age of 18 is scheduled to begin on 1 May. Registration for the same is now open on the CoWIN portal. However, several states have raised the issue of insufficient stocks prior to the third phase.
Tope has time and again complained of a shortage of Covishield and Covaxin, the vaccines being used in the ongoing drive for people aged 45 and above.
On several occasions, the state had to suspend vaccination due to a shortage of doses.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that vaccination in Mumbai will be closed for three days from Friday due to an inadequate supply of doses.
Planned vaccination of citizens aged 18 years and above is also likely to start late, the civic body added.
"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has clearly informed us (the state cabinet) as well as the vaccine makers that he is willing to pay the entire purchase amount of vaccine doses with just one cheque," said Tope.