Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra to start vaccinating those above 18 only after getting 30 lakh doses: Tope

Maharashtra to start vaccinating those above 18 only after getting 30 lakh doses: Tope

Premium
A beneficiary gets a shot of Covid-19 vaccine
2 min read . 06:41 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The BMC has said that vaccination in Mumbai will be closed for three days from Friday due to an inadequate supply of doses
  • Maharashtra's daily Covid-19 vaccination figure has dropped by 1.5 lakh amid the current shortage

Maharashtra will not commence the inoculation drive for people in the age group of 18-24 unless it gets at least 25 to 30 lakh vaccine vials, said state health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday.

Maharashtra will not commence the inoculation drive for people in the age group of 18-24 unless it gets at least 25 to 30 lakh vaccine vials, said state health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday.

"Stocks should be sufficient for at least five days to start the vaccination drive," said Tope.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"Stocks should be sufficient for at least five days to start the vaccination drive," said Tope.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The nationwide vaccination for people above the age of 18 is scheduled to begin on 1 May. Registration for the same is now open on the CoWIN portal. However, several states have raised the issue of insufficient stocks prior to the third phase.

Tope has time and again complained of a shortage of Covishield and Covaxin, the vaccines being used in the ongoing drive for people aged 45 and above.

On several occasions, the state had to suspend vaccination due to a shortage of doses.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that vaccination in Mumbai will be closed for three days from Friday due to an inadequate supply of doses.

Planned vaccination of citizens aged 18 years and above is also likely to start late, the civic body added.

"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has clearly informed us (the state cabinet) as well as the vaccine makers that he is willing to pay the entire purchase amount of vaccine doses with just one cheque," said Tope.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

PM Modi to meet cabinet ministers today; will likely discuss Covid situation, vaccination drive

1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Premium

India cruised road to recovery just before second wave of Covid-19 hit

2 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Premium

China’s factory outlook eases as economic recovery moderates

1 min read . 07:43 AM IST
Premium

US pushes ahead with nuclear plans despite watchdog concerns

3 min read . 07:37 AM IST

"But he needs assurances of smooth and uninterrupted supply of vaccines to the state," he added.

Tope said Maharashtra has capacity to inoculate eight lakh people daily if adequate vaccines are provided to the state.

"Maharashtra's wastage of Covid-19 vaccine is as low as 1%. This is due to the careful management of distributors and our staff on the ground," he said.

"We will be giving out vaccines mainly to government hospitals from 1 May for inoculation of people in the above 45 age category," he added.

Vaccination numbers drop

Maharashtra's daily Covid-19 vaccination figure has dropped by 1.5 lakh amid the current shortage of vaccine doses, an official said on Thursday.

The state's overall inoculation count currently stands at over 1.55 crore, he said.

As per the data released on Thursday, the state had inoculated 3,88,247 persons on Tuesday, while it could only administer 2,37,700 vaccine doses on Wednesday.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.