This state to use mobile app to bring transparency in govt employees' transfer

- Health Minister Tanaji Sawant said that all the staff will be transferred transparently once they complete their tenure in the current service.
In a bid to bring transparency to the transfer process, the Maharashtra Public Health Department is developing a mobile phone application for the transfer of its employees.
Maharashtra's Health Minister Tanaji Sawant said that all the staff - from grade A to grade D, from health directors to nurses and ward boys - will be transferred transparently once they complete their tenure in the current service.
Further, explaining the functioning of the app, the minister said that usually an employee in Maharashtra's health department is expected to occupy one post for three consecutive years. Those who complete their tenure can fill in their details on the app followed by submission of three choices for the transfer.
According to Sawant, every employee will get a stipulated timeframe to fill in such details from his or her own log-in ID for the transfer. The decision on the employee's transfer will then be taken and it will be uploaded on the app.
On vacancies in the Maharashtra health department, the minister said, "The agencies that help at the national level for conducting recruitment exams such as TCS, Infosys, and MKCL, will be deputed for carrying out a recruitment process in the state".
Nearly 10,000 posts in various sections of the health department are vacant, he added.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra is reeling from Swine flu. The state's health department has reported nearly 3,000 cases of H1N1 flu and 147 deaths by the end of August.
According to experts, people who are infected with Swine flu should quarantine themselves indoors and avoid coming in contact with people. The virus can spread mainly by aerosols that infected people produce when they cough, sneeze or talk. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby and are then inhaled into the lungs, creating a transmission chain of the virus.
There is no specific treatment for Swine flu. An H1N1 vaccine already exists and is the most effective way to reduce the chance of getting infected.
