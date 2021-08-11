If there is a third wave of Covid-19 and the demand for oxygen reaches 700 metric tonnes per day, lockdown will be reimposed in Maharashtra , Hindustan Times quoted Health Minister Rajesh Tope as saying on Wednesday.

The Maharashtra government has also said that only those who have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be allowed to enter shopping malls in Mumbai and other cities of the state.

"People with double doses can board local trains. The state government has given instructions to issue monthly and quarterly passes to people," Tope said.

The state health minister said that Covid-19 vaccination certificates would have to be checked before allowing people entry into shopping malls. "There should be guards at malls. It is the responsibility of the mall owner. Guards need to check the certificates of visitors," the minister said.

Speaking to reporters today, the Maharashtra Health Minister said the state government will further relax the Covid-19 restrictions from 15 August.

Tope said that hotels and restaurants will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity till 10 pm every day. Shops too can stay open till 10 pm, the minister said.

For wedding ceremonies, Tope said, the maximum number of guests allowed will be 200 if the function is being held in an open space. For indoor venues, guests up to 50% of the capacity will be allowed, he added.

The minister said that the state government and private offices would be allowed to operate at full capacity.

However, Tope said the reopening of cinema halls, theatres and places of worship will not be allowed as of now.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 5,609 coronavirus positive cases and 137 fatalities, including the highest 46 in the Pune region, while 7,568 patients recovered, a state health department official said.

With the new additions, the tally of infections and the death toll in Maharashtra rose to 63,63,442 and 1,34,201, respectively, the official added.





